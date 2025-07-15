New network connects Irish women in Wales

A NEW network is being launched to connect Irish women living in Wales.

The Irish Women’s Network in Wales is designed to bring together those with "a strong connection to Irish identity, culture, or heritage" and its founding organisers have issued a call out to those who may wish to join.

“The network aims to provide a vibrant, supportive, and inclusive space for Irish women of all backgrounds, generations, and professions who are living, working, or studying in Wales,” they told The Irish Post.

“It will celebrate heritage, build community, and amplify Irish women’s voices in Welsh society, arts, education, and civic life,” they added.

The group is calling out for members to help shape the vision of the network further.

“Whether you’re second-generation Irish, a recent arrival, a student, artist, carer, teacher, activist, or business owner, your input and presence are valued,” they said.

“This is a chance to be part of something new and meaningful,” they added.

“A space where Irish women can connect, collaborate, and feel seen.

“We want this network to reflect the diversity and strength of Irish women in Wales today.”

Planned activities include cultural events, networking meet-ups, creative collaborations, heritage projects, and advocacy work.

The network is also keen to explore intergenerational conversations, and partnerships with other women’s groups, Irish organisations, and Welsh cultural institutions.

The first meeting of the network is due to take place this week, on July 16 at 6pm.

For further details or to get involved, email [email protected].