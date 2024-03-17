Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth

THE GARDA OMBUDSMAN is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth following a referral from An Garda Síochána.

The incident occurred on the Rathmullen Road, Drogheda at around 2.30am on Sunday.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the vehicle involved failed to remain at the location.

"As part of ongoing inquiries, investigating gardaí have since recovered a vehicle of interest, which will undergo technical and forensic examination," said a garda spokesperson.

"The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local traffic diversions are in place.

"The local Coroner has been notified, and arrangements are underway for a post-mortem examination."

This afternoon, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) revealed it was now investigating the incident following a referral from a Garda Superintendent.

"The matter is now under investigation by GSOC further to section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005," said a spokesperson.

"As such, no further comment will be made at this time."

GSOC wants to speak to any witnesses who observed any incident, activity or interactions on the Rathmullen Road in Drogheda between 2am and 2.30om on Sunday.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600800 or [email protected].