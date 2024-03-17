Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth
News

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth

GSOC revealed it was now investigating the incident following a referral from a Garda Superintendent (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

THE GARDA OMBUDSMAN is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth following a referral from An Garda Síochána.

The incident occurred on the Rathmullen Road, Drogheda at around 2.30am on Sunday.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the vehicle involved failed to remain at the location.

"As part of ongoing inquiries, investigating gardaí have since recovered a vehicle of interest, which will undergo technical and forensic examination," said a garda spokesperson.

"The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local traffic diversions are in place.

"The local Coroner has been notified, and arrangements are underway for a post-mortem examination."

This afternoon, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) revealed it was now investigating the incident following a referral from a Garda Superintendent.

"The matter is now under investigation by GSOC further to section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005," said a spokesperson.

"As such, no further comment will be made at this time."

GSOC wants to speak to any witnesses who observed any incident, activity or interactions on the Rathmullen Road in Drogheda between 2am and 2.30om on Sunday.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600800 or [email protected].

See More: An Garda Síochána, Drogheda, GSOC, Louth

Related

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh
News 10 hours ago

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested and £500,000 worth of drugs recovered in cross-border investigation
News 2 weeks ago

Two arrested and £500,000 worth of drugs recovered in cross-border investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

More than €3m worth of cocaine seized following vehicle search in Co. Wicklow
News 1 month ago

More than €3m worth of cocaine seized following vehicle search in Co. Wicklow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Shamrock, Tayto and a trip to the Irish centre: MPs share their most memorable St Patrick’s Day
News 8 hours ago

Shamrock, Tayto and a trip to the Irish centre: MPs share their most memorable St Patrick’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

President Higgins calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza in St Patrick's Day message
News 9 hours ago

President Higgins calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza in St Patrick's Day message

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Irish Post's St Patrick’s Birmingham Breakfast
News 1 day ago

The Irish Post's St Patrick’s Birmingham Breakfast

By: Irish Post

Stormont Executive ministers in Washington for St Patrick's festivities
News 2 days ago

Stormont Executive ministers in Washington for St Patrick's festivities

By: Peter Kelly

Government announces €9m funding pot to restore historic buildings across Ireland
News 3 days ago

Government announces €9m funding pot to restore historic buildings across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley