Lord of the Dance
Gardaí prevent ‘imminent threat to life attack’ as gun and ammunition seized
News

Gardaí prevent ‘imminent threat to life attack’ as gun and ammunition seized

AN attack was prevented in Dublin this week which Gardaí believe would have led to murder.

In a statement made today, Gardaí confirmed that they are “satisfied that an imminent threat to life attack was prevented in West Dublin on December 17” following the seizure of a gun and ammunition.

At around 8pm that evening officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, along with units attached to the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service and regular unit members from the Dublin Metropolitan Region conducted an operation as part of an intelligence-led investigation in the area.

Officers found a semi-automatic Glock pistol along with a number of rounds of 9mm ammunition in a vehicle which was stopped and searched on Rowlagh Avenue in Clondalkin.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested at the scene.

Follow-up searches were conducted at 18 locations across the city and in two cells at Portlaoise Prison.

More than 300 members of An Garda Síochána were invovled in the operation, the force confirmed.

"The intervention by members of An Garda Síochána in West Dublin on the evening of December 17 2024 has again resulted in the removal of a lethal firearm and ammunition from circulation,” Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, head of Organised & Serious Crime, said today.

“An Garda Síochána believes the firearm was intended for use in the commission of murder(s)," she added.

“I wish to acknowledge the members of An Garda Síochána involved in the operation for their professionalism in bringing this operation to a successful conclusion.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to prioritise targeting those that are the most violent and cause the most harm in communities.

See More: Dublin

Related

Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Dublin
News 19 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with murder of elderly father in Co. Dublin
News 4 days ago

Man appears in court charged with murder of elderly father in Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city
News 6 days ago

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Family of Sean O'Neill pay tribute to 'much-loved son and brother' after man convicted of murder
News 16 hours ago

Family of Sean O'Neill pay tribute to 'much-loved son and brother' after man convicted of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

'We are all broken': Family pay tribute to father of three who died after being found injured in street
News 16 hours ago

'We are all broken': Family pay tribute to father of three who died after being found injured in street

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who strangled and attempted to rape woman is jailed over 'horrifying' attack
News 17 hours ago

Man who strangled and attempted to rape woman is jailed over 'horrifying' attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí released age-progressed picture of woman missing from Waterford for three decades
News 17 hours ago

Gardaí released age-progressed picture of woman missing from Waterford for three decades

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two teenagers arrested after man left in critical condition following incident in Co. Westmeath
News 18 hours ago

Two teenagers arrested after man left in critical condition following incident in Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman travelling on electric scooter left in critical condition after road traffic incident in Galway
News 18 hours ago

Woman travelling on electric scooter left in critical condition after road traffic incident in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy