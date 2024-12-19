Gardaí prevent ‘imminent threat to life attack’ as gun and ammunition seized

AN attack was prevented in Dublin this week which Gardaí believe would have led to murder.

In a statement made today, Gardaí confirmed that they are “satisfied that an imminent threat to life attack was prevented in West Dublin on December 17” following the seizure of a gun and ammunition.

At around 8pm that evening officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, along with units attached to the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service and regular unit members from the Dublin Metropolitan Region conducted an operation as part of an intelligence-led investigation in the area.

Officers found a semi-automatic Glock pistol along with a number of rounds of 9mm ammunition in a vehicle which was stopped and searched on Rowlagh Avenue in Clondalkin.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested at the scene.

Follow-up searches were conducted at 18 locations across the city and in two cells at Portlaoise Prison.

More than 300 members of An Garda Síochána were invovled in the operation, the force confirmed.

"The intervention by members of An Garda Síochána in West Dublin on the evening of December 17 2024 has again resulted in the removal of a lethal firearm and ammunition from circulation,” Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, head of Organised & Serious Crime, said today.

“An Garda Síochána believes the firearm was intended for use in the commission of murder(s)," she added.

“I wish to acknowledge the members of An Garda Síochána involved in the operation for their professionalism in bringing this operation to a successful conclusion.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to prioritise targeting those that are the most violent and cause the most harm in communities.”