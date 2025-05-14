Garda slam 'completely inaccurate' social media content relating to death of Garda Kevin Flatley

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has condemned social media content relating to the death of Garda Kevin Flatley, branding it 'completely inaccurate'.

Garda Flatley, 49, died after he was struck by a motorcycle on the R132 in Lanestown in North County Dublin on Sunday as he performed speed checks.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

In a statement today, An Garda Síochána said the social media content, which claimed to be an eyewitness account of the incident, risked adversely affecting their investigation.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of content on social media platforms which purports to give an eyewitness account relating to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on Sunday, May 11, 2025 in North Co. Dublin," read the statement.

"The commentary being circulated online is completely inaccurate and has no basis whatsoever in fact.

"This type of misinformation also risks diverting garda resources and time from what is a complex and ongoing investigation into this collision.

'Fake news'

"We have regularly highlighted the rise in the level of misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

"Misinformation, disinformation and fake news are typically amplified by multiple accounts in order to spread concern within communities.

"We appeal to all members of the public to independently verify any information that you are reading on social media and/or messaging apps.

"An Garda Siochana has made social media companies aware of this misinformation.

"It is a matter for them to comment on requests from An Garda Síochána for this material to be removed from their platforms."

Garda Flatley, who had served for more than 26 years, is the 90th member of An Garda Síochána to be killed in the line of duty.

The funeral of the father-of-two is due to take place at S.S. Peter and Paul's Church in Balbriggan on Friday.