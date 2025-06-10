Garda Kevin Flatley remembered as 120 new recruits welcomed into the force

THE late Garda Kevin Flatley who died while on duty was remembered as 120 new officers were sworn into An Garda Síochána this month.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callghan attended the attestation ceremony held in the Garda College in Templemore on June 6.

“For each of you attesting today, it is a milestone that marks the beginning of your career and commitment to public service,” he said.

“You have chosen a career that is not easy but hugely fulfilling,” he added.

“Your career as Gardaí will demand of you a large measure of courage, resilience, and compassion.

“But it is also a career of service to your community, and to the people of Ireland. It is an exciting career and I firmly share the view that it is a job worth doing.”

Mr O’Callaghan went on to pay tribute to Garda Flatley, who died on May 11 after being involved in a collision while on duty in Dublin.

“Very sadly today, we also remember and honour your colleague, Garda Kevin Flatley, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty last month,” he said.

“Garda Flatley has been described by his colleagues as “one of life’s good guys”, a devoted family man, a hurler and all-round sportsman, a cherished friend, and a man who was proud to be a member of An Garda Siochana and who embodied the very best of this organisation,” he added.

“His sudden death has left his family bereft, and the entire Garda organisation numbed and deeply saddened.

“As Minister, I want to reaffirm that I will implement whatever new measures may be identified to ensure Gardaí are as safe as possible when undertaking your duties.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris reminded the new recruits that they have now “sworn an oath to the people of Ireland to serve them with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality”.

He added: "You will support victims of crime. You will be a shoulder to lean on for those experiencing loss.

“You will also be a light of hope to others, providing safety and protection.

“I wish you the very best in your career.”

The newly sworn in officers include 89 men and 31 women.

Some 22 of them were born outside of Ireland, in Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, England, India, Italy, Moldova, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Scotland, South Africa, Spain and Northern Ireland.

All have now taken on operational responsibilities in garda divisions across the country.

A new class of 170 people entered the Garda College yesterday (June 9) to begin their training.