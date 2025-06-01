Motorcyclist involved in collision in which Garda Kevin Flatley was killed has passed away
News

Motorcyclist involved in collision in which Garda Kevin Flatley was killed has passed away

Garda Kevin Flatley (Image: An Garda Síochána)

THE MOTORCYCLIST who was involved in a collision in which a member of An Garda Síochána was killed has passed away.

Garda Kevin Flatley, 49, died after being struck while on duty with the Roads Policing Unit on the R132 in Lanestown, North County Dublin on May 11.

The motorcyclist involved in the incident, a man in his 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí have now revealed that he passed away at the hospital on Saturday evening.

"Garda Family Liaison Officers are providing ongoing support and information to both families involved," added a statement from gardaí.

Garda Flatley was the 90th member of An Garda Síochána to lose their life in the line of duty.

The father-of-two, who had served with An Garda Síochána for more than 26 years, was laid to rest on Friday, May 16.

