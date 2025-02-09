Gardaí appeal for information after woman, 67, goes missing from Kilkenny
News

Gardaí appeal for information after woman, 67, goes missing from Kilkenny

Katherine Norris was last seen on Tuesday (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of woman who is missing from Co. Kilkenny.

Katherine Norris, 67, was reported missing from her home in Kilkenny city on Friday afternoon, February 7.

Ms Norris, who also goes by Kathy, was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday, February 4 in the Stephens Street area.

She is described as being approximately 5' 1" in height with a slim build and long white hair.

She also typically wears glasses.

"Gardaí and Katherine's family are very concerned for her well-being," read a garda statement.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

