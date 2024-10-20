Gardaí investigating terrorist financing seize more than €100,000
News

Gardaí investigating terrorist financing seize more than €100,000

GARDAÍ investigating terrorist financing have seized more than €100,000 following searches of three homes in the south and east of the country.

The searches were carried out on Friday as part of an investigation into suspected Terrorist Financing offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, 2005.

As well as the cash, electronic devices and documentation were also seized.

The searches were led by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and local garda resources.

No arrests were made during the operation, which gardaí said was carried out as part of the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation.

However, the GNIB is investigating the residency status of those involved, who are non-Irish nationals.

The investigation is part of — and being supported by — International Law Enforcement and Europol.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Garda National Immigration Bureau

Related

'It's 17 years now, it's horrific': Mother of Paul Quinn appeals for information on anniversary of his murder
News 7 seconds ago

'It's 17 years now, it's horrific': Mother of Paul Quinn appeals for information on anniversary of his murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in Co. Wicklow over investigation into false social media reports is released without charge
News 3 days ago

Man arrested in Co. Wicklow over investigation into false social media reports is released without charge

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside
News 2 weeks ago

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Fans launch petition to bring back London Irish Rugby Club
News 2 days ago

Fans launch petition to bring back London Irish Rugby Club

By: Fiona Audley

Nottingham Forest star Andrew Omobamidele reveals racist abuse he faced in Ireland
News 2 days ago

Nottingham Forest star Andrew Omobamidele reveals racist abuse he faced in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Officers injured after ‘deliberate ramming’ of police car in early hours of the morning
News 2 days ago

Officers injured after ‘deliberate ramming’ of police car in early hours of the morning

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach: EU must to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach: EU must to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East

By: Fiona Audley

Irishman celebrates 90th birthday by completing 165km Famine walk
News 2 days ago

Irishman celebrates 90th birthday by completing 165km Famine walk

By: Fiona Audley