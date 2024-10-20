Gardaí investigating terrorist financing seize more than €100,000

GARDAÍ investigating terrorist financing have seized more than €100,000 following searches of three homes in the south and east of the country.

The searches were carried out on Friday as part of an investigation into suspected Terrorist Financing offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, 2005.

As well as the cash, electronic devices and documentation were also seized.

The searches were led by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and local garda resources.

No arrests were made during the operation, which gardaí said was carried out as part of the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation.

However, the GNIB is investigating the residency status of those involved, who are non-Irish nationals.

The investigation is part of — and being supported by — International Law Enforcement and Europol.