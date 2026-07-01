Gardaí recover more than €700,000 in cash as part of organised prostitution investigation

GARDAí have recovered more than €700,000 in cash as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised prostitution and related criminal activity.

The money was seized during a search of a residential property in Limerick City on Tuesday as part of an operation conducted by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a garda station in the Southern Region.

"This most recent operation highlights our ongoing commitment to pursuing individuals and groups who facilitate sexual exploitation and to ensuring that they are brought before the courts," said Detective Chief Superintendent Thelma Watters of the GNPSB.

"If you have been affected by sexual exploitation, please remember that our Divisional Protective Services units are here to support you. You can contact us in complete confidence.

"If you are concerned about someone you know, we encourage you to come forward and share any information with An Garda Síochána. Your actions could help protect others and make a difference."

Tuesday's search also involved members of the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit (OPIU) and the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) with support from local gardaí and the Southern Regional Dog Unit.

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