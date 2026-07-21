Man left seriously injured after shooting Co. Limerick

A MAN is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after a shooting in Co. Limerick.

Gardaí were called to reports of a gun being fired at a home on Hyde Avenue, in Ballinacurra Weston on July 19.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm that day.

A man, aged in his 60s, was found seriously injured at the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

He remains in the hospital this week, where his condition is described as “stable”.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any person who was in the vicinity of the Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 19 between 3.45pm and 4.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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