Man dies and two women left seriously injured following Limerick collision

A MAN has died and two women are in hospital with serious injuries following a two-car collision in Co. Limerick.

The incident happened on the L1135 near Pullagh in Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick on June 14.

Two cars collided on the road at around 10pm that night.

A man, aged in his 40s, who was the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A woman, aged in her 50s, who was driving the second car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries.

A young woman, aged in her late teens, who was a passenger in that car, was taken to the same hospital, where she too is being treated for serious injuries.

Another woman, who is aged in her 20s, and a teenage boy, who were also passengers in that car, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L1135 near Pullagh, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick between 9.30pm and 10pm on June 14, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

They have also urged anyone with images from the incident not to share them online.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that images and video footage related to this incident are circulating on social media and messaging platforms,” they added.

“We are appealing to anyone who receives this content to refrain from sharing or reposting it further.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Street Garda Station on (061) 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

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