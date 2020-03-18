Guinness announce €1.5 million fund to support communities during coronavirus crisis

GUINNESS IRELAND have announced they are pledging a €1.5 million fund to assist communities across the country amid the rising threat of coronavirus.

The drinks giant announced yesterday evening, St Patrick's Day, that they would be pledging the large amount of money in support of "those communities affected by Covid-19 in Ireland".

A poignant image alongside the announcement bore the words: "Even apart, we stand together."

We’re pledging our support to those communities affected by Covid-19 in Ireland, in partnership with the @LVADublinPubs, @VFIpubs and @ALONE_IRELAND. pic.twitter.com/GiwH1GWoEi — Guinness Ireland (@GuinnessIreland) March 17, 2020

"Guinness Ireland is pledging €1.5 million to support Irish bar staff and our elderly citizens."

The company are working alongside partners The Licensed Vintners Association and The Vintners' Federation of Ireland-- the representative body for Irish pubs who welcomed the closure of bars despite huge losses in order to protect the people.

Guinness are also partnering with ALONE Ireland, a charity which helps older people who struggle with loneliness, ill health, poverty, housing issues or homelessness.

The move has been hailed as an excellent step towards helping Ireland's vulnerable communities in a time of such uncertainty-- especially as 140,000 bar staff have already lost their jobs due to the necessary measures implemented by the government to tackle to spread of the virus.

"During this unprecedented time, people need support," one person wrote under the announcement. "Well done Guinness Ireland...massive respect."