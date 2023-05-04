Hollywood star Barry Keoghan helps launch fund supporting young people in Ireland
News

Hollywood star Barry Keoghan helps launch fund supporting young people in Ireland

BAFTA-winning Barry Keoghan returned home to launch the 2023 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

IRISH actor Barry Keoghan was back home in Dublin this week to lend a hand to a charity fund which provides grants for organisations supporting young people.

The BAFTA-winning star of The Banshees of Inisherin, who was in New York earlier in the week for the Met Gala, helped launch the 2023 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund at Global Action Plan’s Green Living and Sustainability Garden (GLAS) in Ballymun yesterday.

Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan was joined by young people from Bradóg Regional Youth Service for the launch

He was joined by young people from Bradóg Regional Youth Service to celebrate the launch.

Offering grants totalling €200,000 the fund supports non-profit community groups across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Operated in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and supporting partners YouthAction Northern Ireland, the Coca-Cola Company and its partner Coca-Cola, HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland have joined forces to double the size and impact of the Fund for 2023.

Coca-Cola's Thank You Fund offers grants totalling €200k to non-profit community groups across Ireland and Northern Ireland

They are now encouraging community groups in Ireland who are "empowering young people through programmes of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development" to apply for funding here before Thursday, June 15.

Keoghan rose to global fame over the past year after receiving multiple award nominations – including an Oscar nomination - for playing Dominic Kearney in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

He has previously starred in the likes of The Batman, Calm With Horses and Dunkirk.

See More: Barry Keoghan, Coca Cola, Dublin, Irish Youth Foundation, Thank You Fund

Related

Irish actor Barry Keoghan posts cryptic message after being hospitalised in Galway assault
News 1 year ago

Irish actor Barry Keoghan posts cryptic message after being hospitalised in Galway assault

By: Harry Brent

Barry Keoghan stars in poignant Guinness advert celebrating reopening of pubs in Ireland
News 1 year ago

Barry Keoghan stars in poignant Guinness advert celebrating reopening of pubs in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Colin Farrell looks unrecognisable as the Penguin in stunning first trailer for 'The Batman'
News 2 years ago

Colin Farrell looks unrecognisable as the Penguin in stunning first trailer for 'The Batman'

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Woman kicked by man and dragged to ground by woman after attempting to stop fight
News 9 minutes ago

Woman kicked by man and dragged to ground by woman after attempting to stop fight

By: Irish Post

Essex — an understated corner of England
Travel 55 minutes ago

Essex — an understated corner of England

By: James Ruddy

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony
News 7 hours ago

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony

By: Fiona Audley

Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime
News 14 hours ago

Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy

Calls for garda Animal Crime Unit after two horses die in separate incidents in Dublin
News 16 hours ago

Calls for garda Animal Crime Unit after two horses die in separate incidents in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy