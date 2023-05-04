Hollywood star Barry Keoghan helps launch fund supporting young people in Ireland

IRISH actor Barry Keoghan was back home in Dublin this week to lend a hand to a charity fund which provides grants for organisations supporting young people.

The BAFTA-winning star of The Banshees of Inisherin, who was in New York earlier in the week for the Met Gala, helped launch the 2023 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund at Global Action Plan’s Green Living and Sustainability Garden (GLAS) in Ballymun yesterday.

He was joined by young people from Bradóg Regional Youth Service to celebrate the launch.

Offering grants totalling €200,000 the fund supports non-profit community groups across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Operated in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and supporting partners YouthAction Northern Ireland, the Coca-Cola Company and its partner Coca-Cola, HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland have joined forces to double the size and impact of the Fund for 2023.

They are now encouraging community groups in Ireland who are "empowering young people through programmes of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development" to apply for funding here before Thursday, June 15.

Keoghan rose to global fame over the past year after receiving multiple award nominations – including an Oscar nomination - for playing Dominic Kearney in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

He has previously starred in the likes of The Batman, Calm With Horses and Dunkirk.