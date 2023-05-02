Barry Keoghan among Irish stars turning heads with show-stopping looks at Met Gala

A HOST of Irish stars were in attendance at last night’s Met Gala – boasting show-stopping looks worthy of the iconic event widely deemed global fashion’s biggest night.

The annual gathering, also known as the Met Ball, is a fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

But it is also a highlight of the celebrity calendar - which sees actors, singers, musicians and models work the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, providing jaw-dropping looks while raising funds for The Costume Institute.

For 2023 the event celebrated 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', and the many who gathered in New York last night pulled out all the stops when it came to selecting their party attire.

And there was a host of Irish stars among them, leading the way in the style stakes.

Here are our favourites…