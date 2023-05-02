Barry Keoghan among Irish stars turning heads with show-stopping looks at Met Gala
A HOST of Irish stars were in attendance at last night’s Met Gala – boasting show-stopping looks worthy of the iconic event widely deemed global fashion’s biggest night.

The annual gathering, also known as the Met Ball, is a fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

But it is also a highlight of the celebrity calendar - which sees actors, singers, musicians and models work the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, providing jaw-dropping looks while raising funds for The Costume Institute.

For 2023 the event celebrated 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', and the many who gathered in New York last night pulled out all the stops when it came to selecting their party attire.

And there was a host of Irish stars among them, leading the way in the style stakes.

Here are our favourites…

Irish American actress and director Olivia Wilde arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1

Cork native Samantha Barry, Glamour US editor-in-chief, attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan attends The 2023 Met Gala

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

