Homes evacuated after ‘viable device’ found in back garden in Newry

RESIDENTS were forced to leave their homes after the discovery of a suspicious object sparked a security alert in Newry.

A number of properties had to be evacuated yesterday afternoon after the object was found in the back garden of a home in the Drumgullion Avenue area.

The incident caused “major disruption” for residents in the area according to a local councillor.

SDLP Newry Councillor Killian Feehan said that the security alert “forced people to make emergency arrangements on New Year’s Day” before adding “it’s totally unacceptable”.

“This is the last thing that anyone in this community wants or needs,” he said.

The PSNI’s Inspector McCormick confirmed that they were called to reports of a suspicious object at about 2.50pm yesterday afternoon.

“Police received a report shortly before 2.50pm on Monday, January 1 that a suspicious object had been left in the area,” he said in a statement made this morning.

"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations,” he added.

“A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area,” Insp McCormick explained.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

The PSNI is continuing to investigate the incident and has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1310 of 01/01/24,” they state.