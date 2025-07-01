Woman charged with murder after man dies in Co. Down
A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Co. Down.

The 40-year-old man sustained a serious injury in an incident in Newry at around 12.45pm on June 28.

PSNI officers attended the scene in the Fisher Park area of the city where the man was treated for his injuries before being taken to hospital.

He subsequently died in hospital, the police force confirmed in a statement.

A 50-year-old woman who was arrested following the incident has since been charged with murder.

“Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man in Newry, having commenced a murder investigation, have today, Monday 30 June, charged a woman to court,” the PSNI said in a statement yesterday evening.

The woman is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning (July 1).

