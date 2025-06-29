Woman arrested following suspicious death of man in Newry

A WOMAN has been arrested by police investigating the suspicion death of a man in Newry on Saturday.

At around 12.45pm, police received a report that a man in his 40s had sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of the city.

Emergency services attended and the man received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Sadly, he later died from his injuries.

"A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody at this time," said Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips.

"Cordons are in place within the Fisher Park area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death."

Liz Kimmins, Sinn Féin MLA for Newry and Armagh, described the news as 'tragic and shocking'.

"The circumstances surrounding the man's death are unclear at the minute and are currently being investigated by police at present," she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 721 of June 28.