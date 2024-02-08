Hugh Jackman thanks ‘beautiful’ Ireland for its ‘hospitality’ following trip to Dublin
HOLLYWOOD actor Hugh Jackman has praised Ireland’s hospitality after a short visit to Dublin this month.

The Australian actor, who hails from Sydney, arrived in the capital last week, and kept his social media followers up to date with his antics while in the Emerald Isle.

During his trip, he enjoyed “beer for breakfast” in an unnamed Dublin pub.

On another day fitness fans were shocked to find themselves working out alongside the film star at a popular gym in the city.

Jackman, who is best known for a slew of iconic roles in the likes of Wolverine, The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, stopped in to FLYEfit’s Portobello venue to work up a sweat earlier this week.

Hugh Jackman at FLYEfit in Dublin

Chiara Palagi, who is the senior marketing executive at FLYEfit, said after his visit: "We were thrilled to welcome Hugh Jackman to FLYEfit and to see him embrace our gym environment.”

She added: “His dedication to fitness aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals to reach their health and wellness goals."

While in the capital the actor - who has just finished filming on Deadpool 3, in which he stars as Wolverine - was also spotted at the Guinness Storehouse and the Abbey Theatre.

He attended a special performance of Luke Casserley’s Distillation on the Abbey’s Peacock stage.

The team at the theatre said they were “privileged” to welcome the star to their “intimate performance of Luke Casserly’s Distillation, an exploration of the Irish bog landscape through memory and scent”.

Before leaving the island Jackman shared a few final snaps of his outdoor adventures, while thanking Ireland for its “hospitality”.

“A coupla more memories from Dublin,” he said.

“One of the most beautiful places in all the land. Thank you for the hospitality. “

