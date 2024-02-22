‘I couldn’t be more excited’: Patrick Kielty revealed as Grand Marshal for Dublin St Patrick’s Parade

LATE LATE SHOW host Patrick Kielty will be the Grand Marshal for this year’s St Patrick’s Parade in Dublin.

And the London-based presenter, who hails from Co. Down, claims he “couldn’t be more excited” about it.

"It’s such a honour to be asked and I was genuinely gobsmacked when the call came in,” Kielty, who took up the Late Late Show position last September, said today.

"When you’re lucky enough to be called Patrick, St Patrick’s Day always feels like an extra birthday, and I can’t wait to get the world’s biggest party started on March 17,” he added.

And the team behind the annual St Patrick’s Festival in the Irish capital are equally excited.

Festival chief executive Richard Tierney said Kielty was the perfect choice to lead the parade as "someone who truly appreciates the spark of the Irish and who celebrates it through his work on our screens every Friday night".

"An expert in entertainment, we’re sure he’ll be thrilled by the incredible talent that will be showcased across the city on March 17," Mr Tierney added.

Approximately 500,000 spectators are expected to line this year’s route, with the parade set to feature 18 pageants and performance showpieces, 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France, and over 4,000 participants.

This year the event will also feature a new relaxed parade area, where those who prefer a less noisy festival experience can enjoy the proceeedings in comfort.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste is also looking forward to his first parade in his mayoral role.

"The national St Patrick’s Day Parade is one of our most special occasions, celebrating the spréach of the people of Ireland, which unites us all both here in Dublin and across the globe," he told RTÉ News today.

"As my first St Patrick’s Festival as Lord Mayor of Dublin, I am so looking forward to watching the many pageants and marching bands that make up this spectacular event," he added.

"It’s also Patrick Kielty’s first year in his role as host of the iconic Late Late Show, and so I’m delighted to see him selected as our Grand Marshal for this year’s Parade.

"I’d encourage everyone to come together and enjoy all that the city has to offer this St. Patrick’s Day."

Dublin’s St Patrick's Festival gets underway on Saturday, March 16.