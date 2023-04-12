IN PICTURES: US President Joe Biden visits Co. Louth as part of Ireland trip

TYPICAL Irish weather couldn't dampen the spirits of those who came out to greet US President Joe Biden as he visited Co. Louth as part of his trip to Ireland.

Rain greeted the 46th President of the United States as he touched down in Dublin following his speech at Ulster University in Belfast earlier on Wednesday.

But after being met by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar off Air Force One, he was warmly greeted by US embassy staff and their families at Dublin Airport.

Accompanied by son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, the president's motorcade then made its way to Carlingford in Co. Louth.

Mr Biden's great-grandfather, James Finnegan, was born in the county in 1840.

His son, Ambrose Finnegan — Biden's maternal grandfather — was born in Pennsylvania in 1883.

Undeterred by the weather, hundreds of people lined the route into the town to welcome Mr Biden, many waving American flags.

The president was then met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who accompanied Mr Biden around Carlingford Castle.

From here, he was able to cast his eye over Carlingford Lough, from where his great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan — James' father — departed for the United States in 1849.

Joining the president in Carlingford was former Irish rugby international Rob Kearney, a distant relative of Mr Biden's.

Staying in Co. Louth, the president then headed for Dundalk, where he met locals and posed for selfies before visiting local restaurant McAteer's — The Food House.

The Tánaiste then accompanied Mr Biden to the Windsor Bar, where he met distant relatives and local politicians.

"I know that you have visited here before but today we are honoured to welcome you as President of the United States of America," said Mr Martin.

Taking to the podium the president began: "I said the last time I was here, in a sense I know why my ancestors and many of your relatives left during the Famine.

"But when you're here, you wonder why anyone would ever want to leave, I mean it.

"So, it's good to be back."

Mr Biden is due to visit Ballina in Co. Mayo on Friday, where he will give a public speech from St Muredach's Cathedral.

The president's maternal grandmother was named Geraldine Blewitt, whose grandfather Patrick Blewitt left Co. Mayo for America in 1848.