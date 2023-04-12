IN PICTURES: US President Joe Biden visits Co. Louth as part of Ireland trip
US President Joe Biden waves to members of the public who greeted his arrival in Dundalk, Co. Louth (Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

TYPICAL Irish weather couldn't dampen the spirits of those who came out to greet US President Joe Biden as he visited Co. Louth as part of his trip to Ireland.

Rain greeted the 46th President of the United States as he touched down in Dublin following his speech at Ulster University in Belfast earlier on Wednesday.

But after being met by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar off Air Force One, he was warmly greeted by US embassy staff and their families at Dublin Airport.

President Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One after landing at Dublin Airport (Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

Accompanied by son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, the president's motorcade then made its way to Carlingford in Co. Louth.

Mr Biden's great-grandfather, James Finnegan, was born in the county in 1840.

His son, Ambrose Finnegan — Biden's maternal grandfather — was born in Pennsylvania in 1883.

President Biden at Dublin Airport meeting US embassy staff and their families (Image: Julien Behal / DFA / RollingNews.ie)

Undeterred by the weather, hundreds of people lined the route into the town to welcome Mr Biden, many waving American flags.

The president was then met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who accompanied Mr Biden around Carlingford Castle.

From here, he was able to cast his eye over Carlingford Lough, from where his great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan — James' father — departed for the United States in 1849.

President Biden and Tánaiste Micheál Martin at Carlingford Castle in Co. Louth (Image: Julien Behal Photography / Pool / RollingNews.ie)

Joining the president in Carlingford was former Irish rugby international Rob Kearney, a distant relative of Mr Biden's.

Staying in Co. Louth, the president then headed for Dundalk, where he met locals and posed for selfies before visiting local restaurant McAteer's — The Food House.

The Tánaiste then accompanied Mr Biden to the Windsor Bar, where he met distant relatives and local politicians.

The weather couldn’t deter those hoping to see President Biden during his visit (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

"I know that you have visited here before but today we are honoured to welcome you as President of the United States of America," said Mr Martin.

Taking to the podium the president began: "I said the last time I was here, in a sense I know why my ancestors and many of your relatives left during the Famine.

"But when you're here, you wonder why anyone would ever want to leave, I mean it.

President Biden takes a selfie as he meets members of the public in Dundalk (Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"So, it's good to be back."

Mr Biden is due to visit Ballina in Co. Mayo on Friday, where he will give a public speech from St Muredach's Cathedral.

The president's maternal grandmother was named Geraldine Blewitt, whose grandfather Patrick Blewitt left Co. Mayo for America in 1848.

People crowded the streets of Dundalk to meet the president (Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

