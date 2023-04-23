Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland next month
Donald Trump with Taoisech Leo Varadkar during his 2019 visit to Ireland (Image: Sam Boal - Pool/Getty Images)

FORMER US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Ireland in May.

The upcoming trip follows current president Joe Biden's visit to the country earlier this month.

According to The Independent, Mr Trump — the 45th President of the United States — will arrive in Shannon Airport in Co. Clare on May 3.

Mr Trump, 76, last visited Ireland in June 2019 when he was welcomed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

President Trump exits Air Force One alongside First Lady Melania Trump after arriving at Shannon airport in June 2019 (Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

While he was met with some protests upon landing, his arrival was welcomed by residents of Doonbeg, close to his Trump International golf course.

Mr Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr also received a warm welcome as they visited pubs in the town during the trip, while his wife Melania was treated to a showcase of Irish culture in Shannon.

Protests were also held in Dublin during the second day of Mr Trump's visit, during which he stayed at his Doonbeg resort, which he bought in 2014.

Despite the mixed reception, Mr Trump expressed his love for Ireland and promised to return soon.

US President Donald Trump gets a warm send-off as he departs the Trump International golf resort on Marine One following his stay in 2019 (Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Mr Biden, who succeed Mr Trump as president in 2021, enjoyed a successful visit to Ireland earlier this month.

Following a speech in Northern Ireland, President Biden explored his Irish roots with visits to Co. Louth and Co. Mayo, while also delivering a historic address to the Oireachtas.

Although currently facing charges of falsifying business records, Mr Trump has declared his intention to once again run for president.

President Biden is also expected to run for re-election but faces a challenge for the Democratic nomination from Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson.

