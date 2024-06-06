Increased fines for airlines carrying passengers without correct documentation into Ireland
Increased fines for airlines carrying passengers without correct documentation into Ireland

AIRLINES carrying passengers into Ireland without the correct documentation will face harsher fines under proposed new legislation.

Carriers found to have transported individuals with incorrect - or without any - identity documentation could face a €5k fine under the proposals, which is an increase on the current €3k fine issued in such situations.

The new measures have been announced by Justice Minister Helen McEntee in a bid to “deter irregular migration and maintain the integrity of our immigration system”.

“The legislation which provides the obligations for carriers and the level of fines have been unchanged since 2003,” Minister McEntee explained.

“After 21 years in operation, I initiated a review to assess whether it remains appropriate and effective in 2024.

“The review has recommended an increase in the level of penalties, and to provide additional supports to carriers to help them ensure that passengers have the correct documentation.

“This is just one element of the reforms I am introducing to deter irregular migration and maintain the integrity of our immigration system.”

Minister McEntee intends to bring forward legislation to increase the penalties as part of a forthcoming Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, which is due to be enacted before the Irish government’s summer recess.

Ms McEntee has also provided funding for the Garda Airport Liaison Officer programme, and increased resources for the Border Management Unit (BMU) and the International Protection Office, within her proposals.

BMU and GNIB carry out doorstop operations at airplanes to target passengers who have destroyed their identity documents inflight.

“These are intelligence led operations based on trends observed by immigration officials, who will conduct initial document checks as passengers disembark an aircraft in order to establish a person’s identity and nationality,” her department explained.

“Over 2,250 doorstep operations have been completed to end April 2024," they added,

"An Garda Síochána has prosecuted nearly 100 people in 2024 for arriving without appropriate documentation and a significant number have been imprisoned.”

On this point, Minister McEntee said: “My Department has been working closely with airlines, providing training and support, to ensure people have the proper documentation at the point of embarkation, and thereby reduce the number of people presenting at a port of entry without valid documentation.

“This continued co-operation is key to upholding the integrity of our immigration system.”

