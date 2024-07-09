Investigation underway after bodies found in Dublin canal

GARDAÍ are investigating after two bodies were discovered in the Grand Canal in Dublin.

Officers were alerted at around 8am on July 6 to reports of a body in the water at the Grand Parade area.

They have since confirmed that two bodies were recovered at the site, both male and both aged in their 40s.

The two men have since been named locally as Donal Scanlon, 49, who hailed from Co. Kerry, and 42-year-old Alex Warnick, who is believed to have bene a US national.

Gardaí at Donnybrook have confirmed they are “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies”, but they do not currently suspect foul play.

The local pathologist and the coroner have been notified and the results of post-mortem examinations and local enquiries “will determine the course of Garda investigations” they added.

Reports state that the two men, who are both known to local homeless services, may have been sleeping in tents along the bank of canal.