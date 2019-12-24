Ireland's first supervised drug injection centre gets approved
PLANNING PERMISSION has been granted to Ireland’s first supervised drug injection centre.

Dublin City Council planners previously rejected plans for the Merchant Quay Ireland facility in the south inner-city region of the capital on the grounds it would negatively impact the surrounding area.

However, An Bord Pleanála has now overruled that decision saying that the facility would not "adversely impact" the residential character of the area.

Merchants Quay Ireland welcomes the decision to grant planning permission for a Medically Supervised Injecting Facility (MSIF) at the Riverbank Centre on Merchant’s Quay.

“The MSIF will allow us to reach people who are currently isolated and vulnerable, offering them vital healthcare and treatment options,” a statement said.

“With one death every day in Ireland from a drug overdose, this facility will save lives.

“We understand that there are concerns from members of the local community, and we will work closely with them and all stakeholders as the project progresses to ensure that this facility benefits everyone,” they added.

“MQI would also like to place on record our thanks to the Minister for Health Simon Harris, Minister Catherine Byrne and their officials for their support for this 18-month pilot.”

The Minister for Health Simon Harris also An Bord Pleanála's decision.

“Excellent news,” he tweeted.

“We can now proceed with Ireland’s first supervised injection facility and recognise that addiction is an illness. Well done Merchant’s Quay.

“Time we all get serious about tackling addiction issues in our country.”

