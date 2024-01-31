Irish chef pays tribute to his mum after winning Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

AN IRISH chef who won the latest series of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen USA has said he wouldn't be where he is was today without the support of his mum.

Ryan O'Sullivan saw off 17 other hopefuls to be offered the role of head chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesars in Las Vegas and claim a $250,000 cash prize.

However, after he was unveiled as the winner of the Fox series last Thursday, the 30-year-old credited his success to both his mum Eithne and wife Jennifer.

"I wouldn't be the man I am today without the life lessons and values my mother instilled in me as a young man," O'Sullivan posted on Instagram.

"She never wanted me to leave home, but she always said the universe has bigger plans for me.

"She raised me to have respect, manners, and above all, belief.

"Without you, mam, I wouldn't have the confidence or know how to navigate my way, though this crazy world we live in.

"To my wife, the backbone of success, my biggest fan, and the love of my life. You took a chance on a smart assed, cheeky, Irish man you locked eyes with from across the bar, and I'm forever grateful for all you do for me (it's a lot)!

"Ye have both separately been with me throughout key moments in my life, and now we get to do it all together."

O'Sullivan studied at Munster Technological University and later worked at the Maryborough Hotel and River Lee Hotel in Cork.

In 2018, he began working at the Mirasol Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida as a seasonal line cook.

He was promoted to sous chef in 2020 and became Chef de Cuisine in the club's fine-dining restaurant, Solstice, in 2021.

'Epitome of the American Dream'

On Hell's Kitchen — which this season had the theme 'The American Dream' — O'Sullivan's dishes consistently impressed Ramsay, establishing him as a standout contestant from the start.

Following news of his win, the Irishman said he felt his journey from Cork to Florida dovetailed perfectly with this season's subject.

"When they said the theme was the American Dream, I thought, 'surely this was written for me,'" said O'Sullivan.

"This journey has been incredibly challenging, but the lessons learned, and the experiences gained, will stay with me throughout my culinary career.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my passion for cooking on such a prestigious platform, and I look forward to my future within Chef Ramsay's world-class organisation."

O'Sullivan's words were echoed by Ramsay himself after the Irisbman was crowned champion, edging out Johnathan Benvenuti in the final.

"Ryan is everything I could want in a head chef," he said.

"I don't think I've ever met a more passionate chef. He's also very creative and a tremendous leader.

"His journey from Cork, Ireland is proof that the American Dream is alive and well."

Meanwhile, Mirasol's Executive Chef Michael Crain said he always knew the Irishman was destined for greatness after arriving at the exclusive club six years ago.

"I couldn't be prouder and happier for him and all that he has accomplished in the United States, and I am excited to see what the future holds for him," said Crain.

"He is the epitome of the American Dream!"