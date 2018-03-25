Irish mother's emotional appeal as search for missing daughter, 14, enters eighth day

THE mother of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing in Ireland since St Patrick's Day has issued a new appeal on social media.

Elisha Gault has been missing from her home in Co. Tipperary for the last eight days.

The teenager was last seen in Carrick-on-Suir around 10pm.

Her mother Grainne Gault took to Facebook to ask for help to find her daughter.

She wrote: "Please share, try and remember back, are you missing something so small that it means nothing to you but can mean a lot to us."

Advertisement

She also issued an emotional plea to her daughter, asking her to get in touch.

"Elisha Gault, your daddy, myself and your 3 sisters love and miss you very much.

"We always have your back no matter what, you are so beautiful, with brains to burns and hilariously funny.

"Remember what you done to me on the bus from Dublin, embarrassed the life out of me and roared ur leg laughing, we miss your craic.

"We just want you home for a movie night - get in touch egg xxx."

The family said it is broken-hearted following Elisha's disappearance. "She left home around 10.10pm with no coat or phone and unfortunately as it stands we still have not had any concrete sighting of her since the CCTV footage on Dillon Bridge in Carrick on Suir at 22:15pm on St Patrick's night. "Please keep coming forward with any information you may have, no matter how small - we have had possible leads/sightings that we are working through. "If you know of her whereabouts, tell her she isn't in trouble, you also will not be in trouble, she won't be forced to come home, if she doesn't want to, we just want to know she's safe and well and we can call off all the search efforts." Anyone with information can contact Clonmel Garda Station on 00353 52 617 7640 or any Garda station.

**Update 25th Mar 09.04am, No major developments** Day 8 - Please Share, try and remember back, are you missing... Posted by Grainne Gault on Saturday, March 24, 2018

Advertisement

The teenager is a student at Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir.

She is between 5ft 10in and 6ft in height, with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.