'My beautiful, funny, intelligent baby' – Elisha Gault's heartbroken mum leads tributes to tragic Irish teen
News

EMOTIONAL tributes have been paid to Elisha Gault after the body of the missing Irish teen was recovered from the River Suir.

A huge eight-day search operation had been carried out along the Co. Tipperary river for Elisha, who went missing from Carrick-on-Suir on March 17.

Tragically, a body discovered in the River Suir yesterday evening (March 25) was confirmed last night to be that of the missing 14-year-old.

“My beautiful funny intelligent baby,” Elisha’s mother Grainne posted on Facebook this morning alongside a picture of her daughter.

"Our baby girl has been recovered, thank you all for your efforts in bringing her home to us, so we can now lay her to rest."

Gardai have confirmed they are not treating the schoolgirl's death as suspicious.

Elisha's body was recovered from the River Suir last night

In a statement last night, a Garda spokesman said: “The body of Elisha was discovered this evening March 25, 2018 and has been taken to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital.

“Gardai would like to thank all the volunteers and search agencies in the search for Elisha and also to the media in their coverage of the appeals for assistance.”

Facebook and Twitter had played a massive role in the appeal for information on Elisha's whereabouts.

Taking to social media this morning, friends of the tragic teen expressed their remorse and sent messages of support to the Gault family.

One wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking news. Thinking of Elisha's family today".

Another said: "I can’t read a line about Elisha Gault without weeping. Treasure every moment with your children. RIP".

While a third added: "Sincerely hope that Elisha’s family can find peace. An incredibly sad story has came to an even worse end. Just awful news."

