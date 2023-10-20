Irish soldiers heading for peace-keeping mission in Lebanon ‘ready to do their job’
News

Irish soldiers heading for peace-keeping mission in Lebanon ‘ready to do their job’

Irish soldiers on a pre-deployment mission readiness exercise in Co. Wicklow

HUNDREDS of Irish soldiers have entered the final stages of their training before they head to Lebanon on a peace-keeping mission.

The 123rd Infantry Battalion, which is made up of 334 Irish Defence Force Soldiers and nine Armed Forces of Malta soldiers, is in the final phase of preparation for their deployment to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) next month.

A Javelin anti-tank missile is fired as part of the mission readiness training

They will arrive at a time of high tension in the region, which they deem a “volatile mission area”.

Violence has flared between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon following the conflict that has erupted in the Middle East due to the ongoing Israel-Hammas war.

The battalion, which features soldiers and officers on their first deployment as well as highly experienced senior Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and commanders, is currently training in the Glen of Imaal, in Co. Wicklow.

During a mission readiness exercise held yesterday, commanders and soldiers faced a series of scenarios which reflected the current situation in the Middle East and were based on potential threats that they may encounter there.

Pictured (l-r) Pt Matt Kinnard, Sgt Shirley Stafford, brothers Caolan (22) and Tiarnan (24) O'Reilly, both privates, Lt Essie O’Connell and Lt Gurgan Flattley

During the session troops faced simulated explosive strikes, were asked to secure, extract and evacuate personnel and undertook anti-ambush tactics and detailed operational planning.

The group also fired three Javelin anti-tank missiles as part of the training.

A man-portable, ‘fire-and-forget’ anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, the Javelin is designed to defeat heavily armoured vehicles such as main battle tanks and lighter-skinned military vehicles.

It has a range of 2.5 km.

Battalion Commander Stephen Mac Eoin pictured at the Glen of Imaal readiness exercise

Speaking from Wicklow, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Mac Eoin, commanding officer of the 123rd battalion, said his colleagues in Lebanon have described the current conditions as “tense”, but said his soldiers were “ready to go and do their job”.

They will deploy to south Lebanon in early November and take over duties from the 122nd Infantry Battalion who have been serving with UNIFIL since May.

See More: Irish Defence Forces, Lebanon

Related

More than two tonnes of cocaine seized off Cork coast in largest drug seizure in Ireland's history
News 3 weeks ago

More than two tonnes of cocaine seized off Cork coast in largest drug seizure in Ireland's history

By: Gerard Donaghy

Killer of Irish soldiers in Lebanon in 1980 released
News 1 month ago

Killer of Irish soldiers in Lebanon in 1980 released

By: Grainne Conroy

Charges drawn up in connection with Private Seán Rooney’s death
News 4 months ago

Charges drawn up in connection with Private Seán Rooney’s death

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Seán Finn interview: 'No hiding away from five-in-a-row discussion'
News 20 hours ago

Seán Finn interview: 'No hiding away from five-in-a-row discussion'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Diaspora Minister announces £6.23m funding package to support Irish community in Britain
News 2 days ago

Diaspora Minister announces £6.23m funding package to support Irish community in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after man dies in horror crash on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Appeal for witnesses after man dies in horror crash on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast Lord Mayor selects Irish language organisation Conradh na Gaeilge as chosen charity
News 2 days ago

Belfast Lord Mayor selects Irish language organisation Conradh na Gaeilge as chosen charity

By: Fiona Audley

Praise for 60 firefighters who extinguished apartment block fire in Derry
News 2 days ago

Praise for 60 firefighters who extinguished apartment block fire in Derry

By: Fiona Audley