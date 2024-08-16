Gardaí investigate a terror link to attack on Irish army chaplain

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a serving Irish Defence Forces chaplain Father Paul Murphy was stabbed on Thursday evening.

Father Paul Murphy remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed several times.

The attack, at Renmore Barracks, Co. Galway, was curtailed by the intervention of Irish Defence Forces members who restrained the attacker.

Gardaí are now probing the motives behind the attack, including a terror-related link. But in a statement they have said that they do not believe it to be part of a wider strategy or conspiracy.

The scene at the barracks was quickly cordoned off while a detailed forensic investigation was conducted.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has spoken to Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy and has wished the chaplain a "full and speedy recovery".

In a statement, the Defence Forces confirmed that an incident occurred at the barracks and that warning shots were fired by on-duty personnel "in strict accordance with force protection protocols after a Defence Forces member was assaulted by a male civilian".

Lt Gen Clancy said the Defence Forces' thoughts are with the army chaplain. "The well-being of our personnel is our utmost priority, and we will continue to support him during this time," he said. "The swift and decisive response by our personnel last night was exemplary, and in keeping with the highest standards of the Defence Forces and our values. Their professionalism ensured that a dangerous situation was quickly brought under control, protecting the lives of others in the vicinity. There is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life."

Lt Gen Clancy also paid tribute to the gardaí's swift response to the incident: "We are grateful to An Garda Síochána for their rapid response and ongoing assistance in the investigation.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with their efforts to bring this matter to a thorough and just conclusion.

Father Murphy has since tweeted on X: “Friends, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern. Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery. All will be well.”

In a statement Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical. Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack.”