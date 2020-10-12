Irish UN troops begin quarantine after arriving back in Dublin from Syria

IRISH troops from the 61st Infantry Group, United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) returned to Dublin Airport last week, following a six month deployment to Syria.

On arrival the unit of 125 soldiers were subject to a medical screening, before being brought back to their home barracks.

Advertisement

They will now enter a period of self-isolation for 14 days.

Drawn from many different units across the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps, the majority of the 61st Infantry Group’s personnel come from the 12th Infantry Battalion based in Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick.