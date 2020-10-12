Irish UN troops begin quarantine after arriving back in Dublin from Syria
News

Irish UN troops begin quarantine after arriving back in Dublin from Syria

IRISH troops from the 61st Infantry Group, United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) returned to Dublin Airport last week, following a six month deployment to Syria.

On arrival the unit of 125 soldiers were subject to a medical screening, before being brought back to their home barracks.

Advertisement

They will now enter a period of self-isolation for 14 days.

Drawn from many different units across the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps, the majority of the 61st Infantry Group’s personnel come from the 12th Infantry Battalion based in Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick.

See More: 61st Infantry Group, Dublin, Syria, UN Troops

Related

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh reveals UFC originally rejected the Irishman
News 1 hour ago

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh reveals UFC originally rejected the Irishman

By: Jack Beresford

Irish government launches LGBTQ support campaign
News 1 hour ago

Irish government launches LGBTQ support campaign

By: Harry Brent

Woman reacts to stunning whale breach off West Cork coast in most Irish way possible
News 2 hours ago

Woman reacts to stunning whale breach off West Cork coast in most Irish way possible

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Black man sues police after being led through streets on rope 'like a slave' by officers on horseback
News 31 minutes ago

Black man sues police after being led through streets on rope 'like a slave' by officers on horseback

By: Harry Brent

Comedian Patrick Kielty headlines as Liverpool Irish Festival returns this week
Entertainment 42 minutes ago

Comedian Patrick Kielty headlines as Liverpool Irish Festival returns this week

By: Fiona Audley

Roy Keane slams Irish national team saying there is a 'real lack of quality' in the squad
News 1 hour ago

Roy Keane slams Irish national team saying there is a 'real lack of quality' in the squad

By: Harry Brent

Three-tier Covid alert system announced for England
News 1 hour ago

Three-tier Covid alert system announced for England

By: Fiona Audley

GOLDEN MEMORIES: New book marks 50 years of Leeds Irish Centre
Life & Style 2 hours ago

GOLDEN MEMORIES: New book marks 50 years of Leeds Irish Centre

By: Fiona Audley