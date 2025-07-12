Irish Youth Foundation (UK) grant application process now open
News

Irish Youth Foundation (UK) grant application process now open

THE Irish Youth Foundation has announced that grant applications for funding in 2025, from welfare organisations and community groups in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, are now open.

The grant applications forms and guidelines for funding in 2025 are now available on website www.iyf.org.uk

The deadline for submissions is Monday, July 28, 2025.

Every year welfare organisations and community groups supporting disadvantaged young Irish people in the UK are invited to apply for a grant.

Over the years the organisation has awarded more than £6 million in grants.

Applications are independently reviewed, and all successful applicants are informed whether their application has been successful in the autumn.

Grants are awarded for one year only, although it is possible to apply again the following year.

To qualify, the project needs to fall into one of these areas:

  • Training/counselling
  • Mental & physical health and wellbeing
  • Rehabilitation for substance/alcohol abuse
  • Advice/advocacy
  • Youth work
  • Family support
  • Homelessness
  • Educational, cultural & social activities
  • Cross-community initiatives
  • Travellers support
  • Disability services & support

Applications will only be considered for projects supporting under 25s in Northern Ireland or under 30s in England, Scotland and Wales.

The Irish Youth Foundation (UK) raises funding to help a wide range of projects across Great Britain and Northern Ireland. These include support for disadvantaged young people of Irish heritage who are dealing with:

  • Homelessness
  • Domestic abuse
  • Mental and physical health difficulties
  • … and much more

See More: Charity Work, IYF Bursaries

Related
Sport 23 hours ago

Oisin Murphy faces strict conditions after drink-driving conviction

By: Mark Murphy

Sport 1 day ago

Ben Healy claims first Tour de France stage win

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Allergan leaves Ireland as parent company re-domiciles to US

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Human rights lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh ‘honoured’ to join team at University of Galway

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Ireland will host global conference highlighting value of cluster groups for businesses

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Dublin and Cork airports record ‘busiest weeks ever’

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Ireland seeks to increase number of world heritage sites over next decade

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Mary Lou McDonald might be in, as presidential race heats up

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Statue of Daniel O’Connell will be unveiled to mark his 250th birthday

By: Fiona Audley