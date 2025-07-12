Irish Youth Foundation (UK) grant application process now open

THE Irish Youth Foundation has announced that grant applications for funding in 2025, from welfare organisations and community groups in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, are now open.

The grant applications forms and guidelines for funding in 2025 are now available on website www.iyf.org.uk

The deadline for submissions is Monday, July 28, 2025.

Every year welfare organisations and community groups supporting disadvantaged young Irish people in the UK are invited to apply for a grant.

Over the years the organisation has awarded more than £6 million in grants.

Applications are independently reviewed, and all successful applicants are informed whether their application has been successful in the autumn.

Grants are awarded for one year only, although it is possible to apply again the following year.

To qualify, the project needs to fall into one of these areas:

Training/counselling

Mental & physical health and wellbeing

Rehabilitation for substance/alcohol abuse

Advice/advocacy

Youth work

Family support

Homelessness

Educational, cultural & social activities

Cross-community initiatives

Travellers support

Disability services & support

Applications will only be considered for projects supporting under 25s in Northern Ireland or under 30s in England, Scotland and Wales.