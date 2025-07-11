Shaw's wit hits a high note at the opera

A UNIQUE day of opera and drama awaits fans of playwright George Bernard Shaw in west London.

This weekend sees Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates present special film screenings of two operatic adaptations of Shaw’s one-act plays — The Six of Calais and Passion, Poison, and Petrifaction.

The event on July 13, is presented in partnership with the George Bernard Shaw Society UK and features a full day of screenings, talks and panel discussions.

Both operas were composed by Philip Hagemann, with librettos adapted by the composer himself.

The Pegasus Opera Company’s past productions will be shown on screen, showcasing not only Shaw’s razor-sharp dialogue but also the company’s commitment to musical excellence and diversity.

The first opera, The Six of Calais, was inspired by the 14th-century Siege of Calais during the Hundred Years’ War, and by Auguste Rodin’s famous sculpture The Burghers of Calais.

Shaw wrote the play in 1934, turning the story of self-sacrifice and royal mercy into a characteristically witty commentary on power and humanity. In Hagemann’s hands, the tale becomes a stirring operatic piece.

The second screening, Passion, Poison, and Petrifaction, is a comic melodrama involving murder, desire and dark hilarity.

Shaw originally subtitled it “A Disregardful Comedy,” and the opera version lives up to that tone with gleeful abandon.

The production features a standout cast including Pegasus Opera’s artistic director and soprano Alison Buchanan.

Born in Dublin in 1856, George Bernard Shaw remains one of Ireland’s greatest literary figures, with more than 60 plays to his name, including Man and Superman, Saint Joan, and Pygmalion.

His influence on theatre, politics and public discourse extended across decades, and in 1925 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The event will include a full programme of activity.

Highlights include a talk from Murray Rosenthal, producer and co-founder of Hagemann Rosenthal Associates, on how the operas came to life; reflections on setting Shaw to music from singer Bernadine Pritchett; and a presentation from Pegasus Opera’s Sonia Hymans and Alison Buchanan on the company’s history and mission.

After the screenings, a special panel discussion will be held on Shaw’s classic Arms and the Man, with contributions from director John Goodrum of Rumpus Theatre Company and Maureen Clark Darby, chair of the Shaw Society.

The discussion also marks two major anniversaries: 100 years since Shaw received the Nobel Prize, and 75 since his death.

Founded in Brixton, Pegasus Opera Company champions artists of African and Asian heritage, and promotes opera in underserved communities. For over 30 years it has embodied the motto “Harmony in Diversity”.

The George Bernard Shaw Society, meanwhile, has been celebrating Shaw’s life and work since 1941, offering events, talks, publications and performances dedicated to his legacy.

The event takes place at the Irish Cultural Centre, 5 Black's Road, Hammersmith, London W6 9DT on Sunday, July 13 from 2pm. Tickets are free although a donation of £10 is suggested. Anyone who hopes to attend must register here.

Further info: www.pegasusoperacompany.org and www.shawsociety.org.uk