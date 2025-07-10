Ireland will host global conference highlighting value of cluster groups for businesses

IRELAND will host a global conference which highlights the importance of cluster groups for businesses across all industries.

The TCI Global Conference will take place in Dublin in October.

It will welcome more than 300 delegates from across the globe including “leading cluster experts and local thought leaders, who are committed to building more competitive, innovative and sustainable economies through cluster development” the organisers confirmed this month.

Hosted by InterTradeIreland, in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, it will be supported by the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme.

“This flagship event will celebrate all-island collaboration, shared economic ambition and global connectivity, and will help shape the future of clusters and ecosystems,” they added.

With the theme Building a Global Economy, the conference will explore how governments, businesses, universities, NGOs, and individuals can join forces to tackle global challenges, and how clusters act as key drivers of economic transformation.

“This is more than a conference — it’s a catalyst for growth and collaboration,” said Margaret Hearty, Chief Executive of InterTradeIreland, the lead delivery partner for the conference.

“Securing the opportunity to host the TCI Global Conference on the island of Ireland reflects the strength of our cluster ecosystem,” she added.

“Businesses that participate in clusters benefit from greater productivity, competitiveness, innovation, and resilience,” she explained.

“We are proud to showcase the world-class clustering practices that have contributed to economic growth across the island to an international and local audience, and to provide a platform for global dialogue on how we can build even stronger, internationally connected cluster groups for the future.”

Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland said collaborative working is “central to economic development” as well as being “key to Ireland’s Department for Economy's strategy”.

“Our ten-year Cluster Acceleration Programme is essential to improving productivity to deliver this economic growth,” he added.

“The knowledge, processes, and skills shared within clusters enhances business capacity to innovate and grow further.

“The TCI Global Conference plays a crucial role in fostering productive discussions, building and strengthening relationships, and providing a platform to showcase our clusters on a global stage."

Kevin Sherry, Interim CEO of Enterprise Ireland said clusters play a "pivotal role" in driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and accelerating economic growth within industries.

"Hosting the TCI Global Conference on the island of Ireland is an exciting opportunity to highlight the dynamic and thriving ecosystem we have built across sectors such as Advanced Manufacturing, Life Sciences, and Cyber Security," he added.

"This event will not only showcase our achievements but also strengthen our cross-border and international partnerships. We look forward to welcoming global leaders and experts to Dublin to explore how clusters can tackle pressing challenges and drive transformative growth."