Human rights lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh ‘honoured’ to join team at University of Galway

LEADING human rights lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh has been appointed as adjunct professor at the University of Galway.

The barrister, who is based at the Matrix Chambers in London, said it was an “honour” to take up the role.

“It is such an honour to be invited to join the University of Galway as Adjunct Professor,” she said this week.

“At a time when the very fundamentals of international law are under such extreme threat globally, I look forward to working alongside such dedicated colleagues to instill in the next generation of lawyers coming through, a steadfast commitment to justice and to upholding human rights for all,” she added.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh, who specialises in international law, civil liberties, human rights, protest law and international criminal law, has played a pivotal role in numerous high profile human rights cases over the years.

They include the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, the Hooded Men case and that of the Coventry-based Keane family , who fought to have their mother’s grave inscribed with a message in Irish.

She is currently on the legal team representing Kneecap band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh who is fighting a terror offence charge issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh is called to the Bars of England and Wales, and Ireland, North and South, and is on the International Criminal Court’s List of Counsel.

At international level, Ms Ní Ghrálaigh was a member of the legal team which represented South Africa before the International Court of Justice in the case taken against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

She has also represented the State of Palestine in advisory proceedings concerning the activities of the United Nations in Palestine.

Commenting on the appointment, Professor Siobhán Mullally, Director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the University of Galway, said “Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh is an outstanding lawyer, who is at the frontline in legal efforts to defend human rights and uphold international law.

"She has inspired many to fight for international justice and it is an honour to have her on our adjunct faculty”.