Paddy Power and Betfair data breach could affect nearly a million customers
News

FLUTTER Entertainment, the parent company of betting giants Paddy Power and Betfair, has announced there has been a major data breach that may have exposed the personal information of up to 800,000 customers in Ireland and Britain.

In a statement, Flutter said, “We can confirm that our Paddy Power and Betfair businesses have suffered a data incident involving personal information for some of our customers.”

While the company did not disclose who was behind the breach or how long systems were compromised, it stressed that the affected information was isolated to limited betting account information.”

Critically, Flutter reassured customers that no passwords, ID documents or usable card or payment details were impacted.”

However, the company has advised customers to remain vigilant and has directly contacted them about the incident.

The breach, detected within the past month, is believed to have impacted nearly 1/5th of Flutter’s 4.2 million average monthly users.

According to the company, “Immediately upon becoming aware of this incident, we informed relevant regulators and authorities and initiated a full investigation, supported by external IT security experts.”

This breach comes just weeks after the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in Ireland began legal proceedings against Flutter as part of a larger investigation into potential breaches of competition law.

Flutter, with annual revenues of over €3 billion, is the world’s largest publicly listed betting company.

The breach is just the latest in a series of high-profile companies targeted by cyberattacks, including Marks & Spencer, which was forced to shut down online orders earlier this year due to a similar incident.

The scale of the breach underscores the ongoing cybersecurity challenges facing businesses in our modern age.

