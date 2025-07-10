Statue of Daniel O’Connell will be unveiled to mark his 250th birthday

A STATUE of the Irish nationalist leader Daniel O’Connell will be unveiled in Dublin’s Leinster House this year.

The sculpture is being gifted by the Bank of Ireland to the Houses of the Oireachtas to mark 250 years since the birth of the Irish leader, who became known as ‘the liberator’.

Born near Cahersiveen in Co. Kerry on August 6, 1775, O’Connell went on to become one of the most important figures in Ireland’s history, having led the movement for Catholic emancipation.

His successful campaign brought about the Catholic Emancipation Act of 1829, which granted political and civil rights to Catholics in Ireland and in Britain.

In 1841 O’Connell was elected Lord Mayor of Dublin, marking the first time a Catholic had held the position since 1688.

The statue, which is currently located in Bank of Ireland’s College Green branch, will be moved to the Leinster House building for unveiling later this year.

The donation is among a programme of events which have been announced to mark 250 years since O’Connell’s birth.

Ireland’s Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan revealed the Government’s Daniel O’Connell Commemorative Programme today.

“Daniel O’Connell was one of the most important figures in Irish political history, not just for what he achieved, but for how he achieved it,” he said.

“He believed in peaceful reform, in democracy, and in civil rights; ideas and concepts to which we should still aspire today.”

He added: “Through this Programme we hope to highlight and celebrate Daniel O’Connell - the man and his political achievements.

“We aim to remind us all of both his lasting legacy at home and his significant international impact as a champion for civil rights across the globe.”

The programme covers four commemorative pillars - historical exploration, artistic and creative response, community-led commemoration and State Ceremonial, Minister O’Donovan’s department confirmed today.

A state-led commemorative event will take place at O’Connell’s former home Derrynane House, which is now a listed property, on August 6, in line with his birthday.

“This will be a combination State-led and cultural commemorative event,” the department confirmed.

“The event which will have a strong community element will serve as a symbolic act of national remembrance,” they added.

The event will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News Channel and will be made available worldwide for live and catchup, on the RTÉ Player.

Later this month An Post will launch two Daniel O’Connell commemorative stamps.

The stamps, by artist David Rooney will launch on Thursday, July 31.

Events will also take place worldwide, marking O’Connell’s impact across the globe, via the government’s network of Irish Embassies.

In London, Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser will host a celebration at the Reform Club, of which O’Connell was a former member.

The event is due to take place in September.

Further events will be scheduled at historic sites closely associated with O’Connell in the likes of Rome, Paris and the US, Minister O'Donovan confirmed today.