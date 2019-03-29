Knife seizures in Ireland are up by 66 per cent from 2016 according to new figures
Knife seizures in Ireland are up by 66 per cent from 2016 according to new figures

New figures show the number of knives seized by Gardaí has risen by two thirds since 2016.

According to a report in The Irish Times 1,200 knives were seized by officers three years ago, but that rose to 2,000 last year.

Gardaí say most of them were seized from young people who were stopped and searched, and a reason they often cite is fears of being attacked over drug debts or as part of minor feuds.

It has led to concerns of a potential rise in knife crime mirroring the UK if the problem is not urgently addressed.

“This clearly shows a lot more young people are carrying knives. And these knives are obviously being seized because gardaí believed they were for criminal purposes,” said Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan, who obtained the figures.

Fianna Fail Justice Spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan TD on The Plinth, Leinster House as he speaks to the media. Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

He said he was concerned Ireland could be going down the same road as London which recorded over 40 knife crimes a day throughout 2018.

“Obviously Ireland is different to London, but there’s a tendency for crime trends to be repeated in Ireland once they start in Britain. We have to ensure we do not allow knife crime to become a problem in the same way that it has in the UK.

“That involves spending resources on it now. Part of the reason there is a big knife problem in the UK is a reduction of police officers and community police officers.”

