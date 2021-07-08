Leo Varadkar 'subtly' appears to back Italy ahead of Euro 2020 final against England, in cheeky post mocking Simon Coveney
Leo Varadkar 'subtly' appears to back Italy ahead of Euro 2020 final against England, in cheeky post mocking Simon Coveney

LEO VARADKAR has had a sly pop at both England and Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs with a cheeky Twitter post this afternoon.

On Wednesday, Simon Coveney was roundly abused by Irish followers of his for wishing England good luck on social media ahead of their crunch Euro 2020 semi-final tie against Denmark.

The Foreign Minister described the Three Lions as the "the best team in the tournament" and accompanied his tweet with a photo of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Needless to say, it didn't go down too well.

Varadkar - who has demonstrated something of a flair for clever social media posts and pop culture references in the past - decided to even the playing field.

He tweeted a photo of himself outside an Italian coffee house in Dublin, to let his followers know just where his loyalties lie ahead of the Euro 2020 final this Sunday.

"Enjoying a delicious cup of Italian coffee at the Il Fornaio Italian cafe on Dawson Street. It’s like Little Italy here," he wrote.

One Twitter user replied: "Does Simon Coveney know you're tweeting that?"

"Top trolling, Coveney get your notebook out," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin diplomatically declared his support for England ahead of Sunday's match.

"I wish our neighbours the very best of success… I thought it was an excellent game last evening, I really enjoyed it."

England face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday at 8pm. Live coverage will be shown on RTÉ in Ireland, and BBC/ITV in the UK.

