London Irish community mourns the death of Kevin Kelly
THE London Irish community is mourning the loss of GAA stalwart Kevin Kelly.

The Offaly-born man had been battling cancer after being diagnosed with a Grade 4 aggressive brain tumour last year.

The Clara native underwent major brain surgery, but unfortunately, not all of the tumour was able to be removed.

Tir Chonaill Gaels described Mr Kelly as a 'stalwart of the Emerald grounds in Ruislip and the Heston Gaels club'.

"Kevin was a well-respected member of the Irish community in London," the club said on Twitter.

He was also a trustee of Safe Start Foundation Charity.

Kevin with friends from the Safe Start Foundation, Andy Rogers, Mahesh Singadia and Jean CoffeyKevin pictured last year with friends from the Safe Start Foundation, Andy Rogers, Mahesh Singadia and Jean Coffey (Picture: Malcolm McNally)

Mr has worked with the Irish in London for the past 25 years and had always given his utmost to help anybody in need, raising thousands of pounds for charities that help vulnerable people.

Kevin Kelly pictured with his partner Helen O'Brien and his mother Theresa last year. (Picture: Malcolm McNally)

Last year a special appreciation evening was held by friends to raise some money to help Kevin and his family with the financial implications of his battle with cancer.

