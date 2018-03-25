London Irish community mourns the death of Kevin Kelly

THE London Irish community is mourning the loss of GAA stalwart Kevin Kelly.

The Offaly-born man had been battling cancer after being diagnosed with a Grade 4 aggressive brain tumour last year.

Sincere sympathy to the family of the late Kevin Kelly RIP @LONDAINGAA a great friend to all Offaly visitors to London @Clara_gaa_club — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) March 24, 2018

The Clara native underwent major brain surgery, but unfortunately, not all of the tumour was able to be removed.

It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Kevin Kelly, a native of Co Offaly. A stalwart of the Emerald grounds in Ruislip and the Heston Gaels club, he passed after battling illness. Sincere condolences to his family, May he rest in Peace. — Tir Chonaill Gaels (@TirChonailGaels) March 24, 2018

Tir Chonaill Gaels described Mr Kelly as a 'stalwart of the Emerald grounds in Ruislip and the Heston Gaels club'.

"Kevin was a well-respected member of the Irish community in London," the club said on Twitter.

He was also a trustee of Safe Start Foundation Charity.

Mr has worked with the Irish in London for the past 25 years and had always given his utmost to help anybody in need, raising thousands of pounds for charities that help vulnerable people.

Sad to hear of the passing of @LONDAINGAA legend Kevin Kelly a welcome face in Ruislip over the years and a proud @Offaly_GAA and Clara man. He will be sorely missed. RIP #GAABEO — Cóilín Duffy (@coilinduffy) March 24, 2018

Last year a special appreciation evening was held by friends to raise some money to help Kevin and his family with the financial implications of his battle with cancer.