Long-standing Irish community organisation gets a ‘place to call home’

A LONG-STANDING Irish organisation which has served some of the most vulnerable members of the community in Britain for nearly 30 years has purchased a permanent home.

After first setting up in the city 29 years ago, Leeds Irish Health and Homes (LIHH) has purchased a new office and community space to continue their work.

The purchase of their new home in Harehills is a “milestone achievement” says the charity, which supports members of the Irish and wider Leeds communities to live healthier, more independent lives.

“At LIHH, we know the importance of having a place to call home,” said LIHH Chief Executive Ant Hanlon.

“Purchasing this site gives us the long-term security we need to continue and expand our work,” he added.

“We are extremely grateful to Connect Housing with whom we have worked successfully for nearly 30 years for making this possible and we’re excited to start the next part of our story.”

The new premises, on the site of the former Broom Hill Family Centre, include office space, community rooms and an outdoor space, which could be developed to become a community garden.

LIHH has confirmed they plan to develop the building further so that many of the charity’s services, which currently take place in rented spaces across the city, can be brought together under one roof.

Rachael Loftus, Chair of LIHH, said: “After 29 years’ work in this city, it’s wonderful to have a place of our own at last.

“As an organisation, we will continue to work across the city, but it will be fantastic to have a home base with space for us to build and grow from.

“We are proud of the work we do, and this will help to make sure we’re here to support people for many years to come.”

The charity is now focused on moving into their new home, so they can be ready to host their annual St Patrick’s Day community festivities.