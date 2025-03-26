Love is in the country air in new BBC comedy, How's She Cuttin’?

A NEW BBC comedy set to air this Friday promises to take an 'affectionate and witty look' at the farming community in Ireland as it follows a hapless girl's quest to find love.

How's She Cuttin'? sees the charming but chaotic Claire — played by series creator and writer Claire Corrigan — determined to meet and marry the farmer of her dreams.

But can she convince an American lawyer (Adam Gillian) to trade the bright lights of New York for the delights of an Irish farm?

"How's She Cuttin'? is an affectionate and witty look at the farming community, a nod to the country folk, and to the characters we are all familiar with in our daily lives," said Corrigan.

Farms of love

After being kicked out of the cattle mart for flirting, Claire spots a good-looking stranger and thinks her luck could be in.

He's a farm-phobic American lawyer who has just inherited one, so Claire must do everything she can to stop him from selling up and heading back to New York.

To help her, she enlists her faithful sidekick Nora (Emer Maguire) who 'works' in the canteen but has hopes of leaving for the Big Apple herself one day.

Together, Claire and Nora plot to stop the handsome American from selling the farm, but will it be enough to finally land Claire the man of her dreams?

The pilot also features Jo Donnelly as Kathleen and Brendan Quinn as TJ.

'Devilment'

"Our Irish humour is full of mischief and bringing that to life has been a dream," added Corrigan, who previously portrayed the character in one of BBC Northern Ireland's Comedy Shorts and in an episode of the broadcaster's Two Minute Masterpiece series.

"It's been a long road getting here, but I've tackled it with a mix of stubbornness, storytelling, and the odd bit of devilment.

"I can't wait for the audience to enjoy it, love it and yearn for more."

Meanwhile, Chris Jones of Nice One Productions said: "Claire and her feckless chums — including a chicken called 'Chuck Norris' — all get their hands dirty looking for love and we hope this pilot is a breath of sweet-smelling country air with a twist on 'home is where the heart is'."

How's She Cuttin'? airs on Friday, March 28 at 10.40pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland.