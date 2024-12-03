Lump sum Christmas bonus payments being made to families across Ireland

CHRISTMAS bonus payments will be paid to more than 1million households across Ireland this week.

The bonus scheme provides a 100 per cent increase in the weekly rate of social welfare payment usually given to eligible recipients including pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

They will receive the extra cash in addition to and on the same day that they normally receive their primary payment.

A further 676,000 families will receive double their usual child benefit payments today, in respect of 1.27m children.

The initiative will see payments of over €535m made to support people with the cost of living this winter.

Announcing the details of the lump sum payments, Ireland’s Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said: “This week, we are rolling out more lump sum payments that I secured as part of Budget 2025.

“Throughout the week some 1.4 million people will receive the Christmas bonus payment.

“This will support people up and down the country including pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families.”

She added: “In addition to the Christmas bonus, on Tuesday we will have the second of our double child benefit payments that will support over 1.27 million children across the State.

“This means that families will receive payments of €280 per child [today].

“These payments mean people will have extra money in their pockets in the run up to Christmas, which will ease the pressure that many households are facing.”

