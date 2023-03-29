Man and woman arrested as suspected cocaine seized in South Belfast

A MAN and woman have been arrested following the recovery of suspected Class A drugs in South Belfast today.

The 33-year-old man and the woman, aged 26, were detained on suspicion of drug offences following a search of a house in the area.

Detectives seized a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of around £20,000, as well as other items including drug paraphernalia.

The items have been taken away for further forensic examination.

'Ruining lives'

"Police are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade," said Detective Sergeant Alexander.

"The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.

"We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade.

"Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."

Anyone with information about suspected drug dealing is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.