Lorry drivers arrested in England over huge drug seizures worth around £2m

TWO lorry drivers have been charged with drugs offences after 104kg of cannabis was seized in two separate seizures in England.

The discoveries were made as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into a suspected crime network based in Northern Ireland.

Kirk Hackett, 30, from Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, was arrested after his lorry was stopped on the A1 near Doncaster on Friday, May 3.

A total of 73kg of cannabis was found concealed in a hide within the floor of the trailer.

Serghei Bacaianov, 41, was arrested at Killingholme Port in North Lincolnshire the following day.

The Bulgarian, who currently resides in the Dublin suburb of Blanchardstown, was in a lorry that had recently arrived from the Hook of Holland with a load of fresh chicken.

However, a sophisticated manufactured concealment was found beneath the floor of the lorry containing 31kg of cannabis.

Combined, the two seizures had a street value of £2m.

Hackett appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with possession with intent to supply.

Meanwhile, Bacaianov was charged with importation of drugs and appeared at Grimsby Magistrates' Court the same day.

As part of the same investigation, a further two men were arrested in Co. Armagh over the weekend and two houses were searched with the assistance of PSNI officers.

Cash totalling £30,000 and a Rolex watch were recovered.

The men were questioned by NCA officers on suspicion of their involvement with both seizures before being released on bail pending further enquiries.

"The seizure of these drugs and the vehicles used represents a significant disruption to this network's smuggling activities," said NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham.

"We will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners across the UK and abroad to prevent organised crime groups from using the haulage industry to make profit from this criminality."