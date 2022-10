GARDAÍ HAVE charged a man and a woman over the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick last year.

Mason TJ O'Connell-Conway died after sustaining serious head injuries at his home in Rathbane on 13 March, 2021.

The man, aged in his 30s, and the woman, in her 20s, were arrested on Thursday and have been charged in relation to the incident, gardaí said.

Both are due to appear before Limerick District Court on Friday at 10.30am.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.