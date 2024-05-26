Man charged with five counts of rape

FOLLOWING an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with rape in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Conor Fitzpatrick, 31, of West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe was charged on Wednesday, May 22 with five counts of rape.

He was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

The charge relates to incidents in Abingdon between May 17 and 19.

Fitzpatrick was remanded to Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 23 and was further remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 21.