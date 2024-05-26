Man charged with five counts of rape
News

Man charged with five counts of rape

FOLLOWING an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with rape in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Conor Fitzpatrick, 31, of West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe was charged on Wednesday, May 22 with five counts of rape.

He was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

The charge relates to incidents in Abingdon between May 17 and 19.

Fitzpatrick was remanded to Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 23 and was further remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 21.

See More: Oxfordshire

Related

Who is Sue? Mystery surrounds identity of woman named in bizarre field display
News 6 years ago

Who is Sue? Mystery surrounds identity of woman named in bizarre field display

By: Irish Post

Incredible aerial pictures show thousands of Travellers at religious festival in British countryside
News 6 years ago

Incredible aerial pictures show thousands of Travellers at religious festival in British countryside

By: Aidan Lonergan

Pair charged after €2.1m with of cannabis seized in Dublin
News 16 minutes ago

Pair charged after €2.1m with of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Funeral details confirmed for ‘always happy’ man who died in late night crash
News 2 days ago

Funeral details confirmed for ‘always happy’ man who died in late night crash

By: Fiona Audley

PSNI faces £750k fine for data breach which exposed personal information of entire workforce
News 2 days ago

PSNI faces £750k fine for data breach which exposed personal information of entire workforce

By: Fiona Audley

Murderer who killed friend after night in the pub gets life sentence
News 2 days ago

Murderer who killed friend after night in the pub gets life sentence

By: Fiona Audley

Major development project begins to preserve Ireland's 'precious' National Archives
News 3 days ago

Major development project begins to preserve Ireland's 'precious' National Archives

By: Fiona Audley

Six major mobile phone firms will support scheme to stop primary school children having smartphones
News 3 days ago

Six major mobile phone firms will support scheme to stop primary school children having smartphones

By: Fiona Audley