Man dies following collision with bus in Belfast city centre
News

Man dies following collision with bus in Belfast city centre

The deceased man has been named as Samuel McAuley, 26 (Image: PSNI)

A MAN has died following a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Donegall Square West, adjacent to Belfast City Hall.

The deceased man has been named as 26-year-old Samuel McAuley from the Belfast area.

According to the PSNI, the bus driver was spoken to at the scene.

The PSNI's Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed for witnesses or those with video footage that could assist officers to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

See More: Belfast, PSNI

Related

Graffiti supporting Grenfell victims appears on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium
News 3 weeks ago

Graffiti supporting Grenfell victims appears on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium

By: Irish Post

Victim threatened with knife during Belfast hijacking
News 1 month ago

Victim threatened with knife during Belfast hijacking

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in Belfast claim gunmen behind Sean Fox murder are same pair who killed Mark Hill
News 1 month ago

Police in Belfast claim gunmen behind Sean Fox murder are same pair who killed Mark Hill

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Aberdeen sack Irish manager Jim Goodwin after 6-0 drubbing at Hibernian
News 8 hours ago

Aberdeen sack Irish manager Jim Goodwin after 6-0 drubbing at Hibernian

By: Gerard Donaghy

Church leaders in Ireland mark Holocaust Memorial Day
News 2 days ago

Church leaders in Ireland mark Holocaust Memorial Day

By: Fiona Audley

Delegation of Irish businesses in Scotland for Celtic Connections festival
Business 2 days ago

Delegation of Irish businesses in Scotland for Celtic Connections festival

By: Irish Post

Sacked Irish teacher faces €700 fine per day if he continues to turn up at school
News 2 days ago

Sacked Irish teacher faces €700 fine per day if he continues to turn up at school

By: Fiona Audley

World must ‘act together’ to end food poverty in Africa, claims Irish President
News 2 days ago

World must ‘act together’ to end food poverty in Africa, claims Irish President

By: Fiona Audley