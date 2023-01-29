Man dies following collision with bus in Belfast city centre

A MAN has died following a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Donegall Square West, adjacent to Belfast City Hall.

The deceased man has been named as 26-year-old Samuel McAuley from the Belfast area.

According to the PSNI, the bus driver was spoken to at the scene.

The PSNI's Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed for witnesses or those with video footage that could assist officers to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.