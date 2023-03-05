Man in critical condition following attack in Dublin city centre

A MAN is his 20s is in a critical but stable condition following an alleged assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am on Anne Street South and involved a number of men.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

The scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and local enquiries are ongoing.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward," read a garda statement.

"They are particularly appealing to those with video footage from the Anne Street South area at the time of the incident to make it available to them."