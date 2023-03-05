Man in critical condition following attack in Dublin city centre
News

Man in critical condition following attack in Dublin city centre

File photo: The incident happened on Anne Street South at around 1.30am on Sunday (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

A MAN is his 20s is in a critical but stable condition following an alleged assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am on Anne Street South and involved a number of men.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

The scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and local enquiries are ongoing.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward," read a garda statement.

"They are particularly appealing to those with video footage from the Anne Street South area at the time of the incident to make it available to them."

See More: An Garda Síochána, Dublin

Related

Ten fugitives who 'posed a risk to communities in Ireland' are extradited to Poland
News 2 hours ago

Ten fugitives who 'posed a risk to communities in Ireland' are extradited to Poland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information on 15th anniversary of murder of Andrew Burns in Co. Donegal
News 2 weeks ago

Gardaí appeal for information on 15th anniversary of murder of Andrew Burns in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy on 30th anniversary of Cork man's disappearance
News 2 weeks ago

Fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy on 30th anniversary of Cork man's disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

The tactics of utter futility
Comment 1 day ago

The tactics of utter futility

By: Joe Horgan

Police revisit scene one week on from 'cowardly' attempt to murder off-duty officer
News 3 days ago

Police revisit scene one week on from 'cowardly' attempt to murder off-duty officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gives thumbs up to Irish club's Palestine jersey
News 3 days ago

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gives thumbs up to Irish club's Palestine jersey

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irishman one of four people charged in Britain with people-smuggling offences
News 3 days ago

Irishman one of four people charged in Britain with people-smuggling offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family's joy as date revealed for introduction of 'lifesaving' Dáithí's Law
News 3 days ago

Family's joy as date revealed for introduction of 'lifesaving' Dáithí's Law

By: Gerard Donaghy