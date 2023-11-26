Man in his 20s dies following collision in Belfast

A MAN aged in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in South Belfast this morning.

The incident occurred in the Annadale Embankment area shortly before 4am.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police are appealing for information after a man was left in a critical condition following a suspected hit-and-run in Derry earlier today.

In the first incident, police received a report shortly before 4am of a collision involving a blue VW Lupo in the Annadale Embankment area of Belfast.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service," said Sergeant Green from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.

"Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the man was subsequently taken to hospital. He sadly died from his injuries."

Anyone who was travelling in the area before 4am and who has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 349 of November 26.

'Significant injuries'

Police have also appealed for witnesses and information following a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision in Derry this morning.

A man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries following the incident in the Fergleen Park area.

"We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area," said Chief Inspector Moyne of the PSNI.

"Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"His condition remains critical at this time."

The area remains cordoned off while officers continue to carry out enquiries into the identity of the vehicle involved and the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone who was travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5am and who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 505 of November 26.