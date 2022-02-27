Man in his 60s dies following collision in Co. Cork
A MAN in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Cork.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Friday on the N71.

The van in which the man was travelling struck a pillar outside of a private residence.

The seriously injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he later passed away.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was injured.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling on the N71 between Skibbereen and Clonakilty between 11am and 11.30am on Friday.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area during that period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

